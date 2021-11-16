ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, VA

Church News for Nov. 17 Edition

Fincastle Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUU4L_0cyN1MGo00

Community Thanksgiving Service at Buchanan Baptist November 21

Buchanan Baptist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Masks are optional.

The service is sponsored by the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association.

Fall Bazaar at Ebenezer UMC

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will have a Fall Bazaar on November 20 from 8 a.m. till noon. Sausage biscuits, sausage gravy and coffee will be for sale for breakfast from 8 till 11 or until food runs out. Hot dogs and drinks will be available from 11 till noon.

Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, Troutville.

Mount Olivet Christmas Bazaar November 20

A Christmas Bazaar will be held at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 26310 Lee Highway, Buchanan, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring breakfast, lunch, a bake sale, and items for sale made by the Mount Olivet Quilters. Come and enjoy the food, fellowship and buy Christmas gifts. For information, call 254-1353 or (540) 798-8132.

Springwood Baptist Thanksgiving service, meal November 21

Springwood Baptist Church invites the public to its Thanksgiving service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, with the Rev. Mike Anderson. There will be a Thanksgiving meal after the service. Bring a vegetable and dessert and enjoy a time to be thankful and to fellowship with one another.

The church is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan.

Fincastle Herald

Rebecca Carson Fralin

Rebecca (Becky) Ann Carson Fralin of Blue Ridge passed away on October 30, 2021. Preceded in death by her son, Matthew Scott Fralin, and her parents, Thelma Carter Carson and Marvin Eugene Carson, Becky was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah J....
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Nov. 17 Edition

This sewing machine was donated to the Botetourt County Museum by Billy Ray Williamson. It was made by Willcox & Gibbs Sewing Machine Co. The body was cast from iron with a registration mark of 1869. The original table shows the treadle underneath. Willcox & Gibbs manufactured their machines in the United States and Europe until 1973. The wooden spools of cotton thread came from the estate of former Botetourt Museum Director Emily Honts with Pat Watson’s help. Thread was made by James and Peter Coats, who opened their factory in Scotland in 1812. Their grandsons then opened a mill in the United States in 1864. They created a cotton thread for sewing machines called “Our New Thread”(hence the label O.N.T.) In 1952, J&P Coats and Clark Thread Company merged to become Coats & Clark, Inc.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
