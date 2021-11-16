Church News for Nov. 17 Edition

Community Thanksgiving Service at Buchanan Baptist November 21

Buchanan Baptist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Masks are optional.

The service is sponsored by the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association.

Fall Bazaar at Ebenezer UMC

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will have a Fall Bazaar on November 20 from 8 a.m. till noon. Sausage biscuits, sausage gravy and coffee will be for sale for breakfast from 8 till 11 or until food runs out. Hot dogs and drinks will be available from 11 till noon.

Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, Troutville.

Mount Olivet Christmas Bazaar November 20

A Christmas Bazaar will be held at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 26310 Lee Highway, Buchanan, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring breakfast, lunch, a bake sale, and items for sale made by the Mount Olivet Quilters. Come and enjoy the food, fellowship and buy Christmas gifts. For information, call 254-1353 or (540) 798-8132.

Springwood Baptist Thanksgiving service, meal November 21

Springwood Baptist Church invites the public to its Thanksgiving service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, with the Rev. Mike Anderson. There will be a Thanksgiving meal after the service. Bring a vegetable and dessert and enjoy a time to be thankful and to fellowship with one another.

The church is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan.