Steve Kean appointed Hibernian’s new academy director

Steve Kean has been appointed Hibernian’s new academy director.

The 54-year-old former Blackburn manager has significant experience in youth development and will be responsible for implementing “an effective pathway programme for young players to play and perform successfully in the first-team squad”.

Since leaving Blackburn in 2012, the Glaswegian has managed DPMM FC in Brunei, winning the Singapore League Cup in 2014 and the Singapore Premier League in 2015.

Most recently, he worked with Melbourne Victory in the A-League and the Scottish Football Association as a coach educator and assessor.

Kean told Hibs’ website: “I’m delighted to be joining Hibernian FC at this exciting time to build, lead, and develop the academy set-up.

“It’s a completely new role that matches my expertise in player development and having managed successfully at a high-level, I have the knowledge, vision and skillset to build a competitive development squad at Hibernian, and ensure it performs to its fullest potential.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack Ross and his coaching team to successfully develop the club’s academy.

“We will be introducing some changes that’ll help establish and execute an effective pathway programme for young players to play and perform successfully in the first-team squad.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back home to Scotland to focus on domestic and overseas talent identification and development.

“It’s my passion and I’m convinced that player talent exists in Scotland that could quickly and effectively be developed through a programme of innovative coaching. This will provide a sustainable pool of talented players for the first team here at Hibernian FC.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are delighted to announce Steve as our new academy director, a role which completes the structure of our football department.

“We were very particular when recruiting for this role and wanted someone with a clear set of credentials to help move us forward as a club.

“Steve has a number of different skills that lends himself perfectly for the role of academy director, alongside having the ability to assist across a number of different elements in the football department.

“To bring someone like Steve with his experience, coaching nous and credibility to the club is a big step forward and is really exciting, especially for our young players, and we look forward to working with him.”

