FULTON – The Fulton Public Library and memoir committee are excited to announce the release of the newest book in their Fulton Memoir Series. The latest book in this collection, “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” is a nostalgic and comprehensive look into the history of faith communities in Fulton that begins with the indigenous people who once inhabited the area and brings us to the present. This is the sixth book in a series of historical perspectives on the city of Fulton. Project team members used interviews with former and current faith community leaders, parishioners, and members of various churches to compile this collection of memoirs.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO