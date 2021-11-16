ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Staggering U-turn by PM to ban MPs’ paid lobbying in bid to defuse sleaze row

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago

Boris Johnson has proposed banning MPs from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists as he tries to stem the sleaze row that has battered the Tory party.

The Prime Minister also called for the Commons Code of Conduct to be updated and for MPs who fail to focus on their constituents to be “investigated and appropriately punished”.

Mr Johnson outlined the plans as Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer was due to detail his bid to force a potentially damaging vote for the Government on taking action to tackle sleaze.

Detailing his plans in a letter to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Prime Minister said they would ensure MPs who are “neglecting their duties to their constituents and prioritising outside interests would be investigated, and appropriately punished by the existing disciplinary authorities”.

“They would also ban MPs from exploiting their positions by acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists,” Mr Johnson added.

The move is an attempt to draw a line under the damaging saga that began with Mr Johnson’s bid to overhaul the disciplinary system to prevent the immediate suspension of Owen Paterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVym1_0cyN0KXZ00
Owen Paterson resigned as the MP for North Shropshire (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister was forced to U-turn on that plan and the Conservative former minister resigned as the MP for North Shropshire as a vote was rescheduled to ban him from the Commons for six weeks for breaching lobbying rules.

Mr Johnson’s latest plans came a day ahead of Labour staging a vote to ban MPs from taking paid consultancies or directorships during an opposition day debate on Wednesday.

The Government and Conservative backbenchers would have found themselves in the difficult position of having to either back Labour’s plans or face allegations they were not stamping out sleaze.

Mr Johnson sent Sir Lindsay two key recommendations from the Committee on Standards in Public Life’s report on MPs outside interests from 2018.

These included changing their code of conduct so that any outside work should be “within reasonable limits” and “not prevent them from fully carrying out” their duties.

The rules would also ban MPs from accepting paid work as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant, and from accepting payment or offers of employment to act as political consultants.

Mr Johnson said changing the Commons code is “rightly a matter for Parliament” but said he believes those two recommendations would be the basis of a “viable approach which could command the confidence of parliamentarians and the public”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson faces Tory pressure after chaotic speech and social care revolt

Boris Johnson faces pressure within the Tory party to re-establish his grip following a chaotic speech to business leaders and a revolt over social care. Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt said it had “not been a great month” for the Government, “not just on trivial issues like speeches going wrong but on much more serious issues like parliamentary standards”.
POLITICS
newschain

MPs back ‘watered-down’ proposals to ban paid consultancy work

A Government plan to ban paid consultancy work has been approved by MPs after the Commons voted through what has been called “watered-down” proposals to improve standards in politics. MPs voted down Labour’s plans to introduce new rules to curb their outside business interests, something which has increased tensions between...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

UK's Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work. He said he was not against MPs carrying out paid consultancy work but a blanket ban could deter prospective lawmakers from going into politics.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson caves in to sleaze pressure and backs ban on MPs taking lobbying jobs

Boris Johnson has given in to pressure to tighten anti-sleaze rules for MPs, proposing a ban on acting as “paid political consultants or lobbyists”.The move – which came moments before a Keir Starmer speech attacking the prime minister’s refusal to act – follows a week of No 10 declining to say if he backed the crackdown.In a letter to the Commons Speaker, Mr Johnson also proposed that the code of conduct for MPs should be updated.He also said he wanted a situation where “MPs who are prioritising outside interests over their constituents are investigated and appropriately punished”.It comes two...
JOBS
Reuters

Ban UK lawmakers from paid lobbying, PM Johnson says after sleaze row

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British lawmakers should be banned from acting as paid consultants or lobbyists, Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday, in the wake of a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest. Johnson has come under pressure from damaging media reports about members of parliament...
POLITICS
newschain

MPs back standards U-turn as Theresa May warns of ‘damage’ caused by sleaze row

Theresa May has warned of the “damage” caused to all MPs and Parliament by the Westminster sleaze row, as Boris Johnson’s standards U-turn was approved. The former prime minister said it was clear that former MP Owen Paterson had broken lobbying rules and the attempt by MPs “aided and abetted by the Government” to save him was “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Uk#Labour#Conservative
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘kneejerk’ ban on consultancy jobs on eve of Commons sleaze vote

Keir Starmer says the prime minister was “dragged kicking and screaming” into his new position on MPs’ second jobs, after Boris Johnson caved to pressure and announced he had written to the Commons speaker requesting a ban on politicians accepting paid work as political consultants and lobbyists. “We’ve had two weeks of Tory sleaze and corruption,” Sir Keir told a press conference earlier, on the eve of a Labour-tabled vote on the multiple sleaze allegations hurled at Conservatives in recent weeks.It comes after Chris Bryant, chair of the standards committee, accused the government of “flapping around like headless...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Westminster sleaze row has caused damage to all MPs and Parliament, warns May

The former prime minister pressed MPs to scrap the controversial standards reforms which sparked the crisis. Theresa May has warned of the “damage” caused to all MPs and Parliament by the Westminster sleaze row. The former prime minister pressed MPs to scrap the controversial standards reforms which sparked the crisis,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer: PM's 'back was against the wall' over sleaze row

Sir Keir Starmer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed banning MPs from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists because his ‘back was against the wall’. The Prime Minister called for the Commons Code of Conduct to be updated and for MPs who fail to focus on their constituents to be “investigated and appropriately punished”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Government botches U-turn on Owen Paterson sleaze scandal

Boris Johnson’s attempt to draw a line under the Owen Paterson scandal failed on Monday night after a Conservative MP unexpectedly blocked a government motion.Parliament was thrown into more chaos after ministers tried and failed to get their U-turn through parliament without a vote.The government had hoped MPs would approve a motion to scrap the controversial standards reforms without an embarrassing division.But as the deputy speaker Nigel Evans read out the name of the motion at 10pm he was greeted with a single shout of “object” from the Commons benches. Under parliamentary procedure the shout means the motion, which...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MPs to be challenged to vote to ban second jobs, as Labour piles on pressure over sleaze

Conservative MPs will be challenged to vote to ban second jobs on Wednesday, as Labour piles pressure on Boris Johnson to act on sleaze.Keir Starmer revealed his party would stage the showdown – and argue for all outside work to be outlawed, except for working in the NHS or other public services.The vote would be “a measure of where people are on how we now move things forward”, the Labour leader said, but would not be retrospective.The prime minister has refused to say where he stands on second jobs, despite rising public anger over MPs extra-parliamentary work and a...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Labour to force Commons vote on banning MPs’ paid consultancy work

Sir Keir Starmer said the party will be tabling a motion for Wednesday’s opposition day debate. Labour is to stage a Commons vote on banning MPs from taking paid consultancies or directorships, Sir Keir Starmer said. The Labour leader said the party will be tabling a motion for Wednesday’s opposition...
POLITICS
newschain

PM admits he could have handled sleaze row ‘better’

The Prime Minister has admitted he could have handled the Owen Paterson row and subsequent fallout “better”. Boris Johnson has seen his party and his own personal ratings plummet in opinion polls since the Government’s controversial attempt to tear up the Commons standards system in a bid to delay Mr Paterson’s punishment for breaking lobbying rules.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘running scared’ as only handful of Tory MPs attend sleaze debate

The prime minister refused to apologise for his actions in the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, which saw him attempt to save his friend from suspension, after No 10 confirmed the PM would not attend the Commons debate on standards and sleaze.The government benches were relatively empty as the debate began – ITV’s Robert Peston counted only 46 out of 360 MPs – compared with high attendance from opposition parties.Responding to the news that Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, would represent the government at the emergency debate instead of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson may have won his Commons vote – but don’t expect this to end the battle over social care

Just when Boris Johnson is desperate to improve his frosty relations with Conservative MPs after his self-inflicted wounds over sleaze, he has upset many of them all over again with his social care reforms. The prime minister is facing a Tory rebellion over the plan he trumpeted in September, which was supposed to finally deliver his promise to “fix” a social care crisis which has bedevilled politicians for more than 20 years. Not for the first time, a Johnson promise is not living up to its billing. The government survived a vote in the Commons, with MPs approving a change...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy