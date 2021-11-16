ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

No respect for what the Republican Party has become

Independent Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst let me say I once was a Republican, but no longer have any respect for what the party has become. Recently, the Biden administration was able to move a massive infrastructure bill through Congress with the help of 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House. This...

The Independent

Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to ‘yes’ on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Montana State
Vice

Meet the Pro-Coup Caucus Running the House GOP

A series tracking the growing assault on voting rights, and efforts to undermine the democratic process in America. The last time the ultra-conservative faction of House Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus elected a leader, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry hadn’t quite earned his bona fides. Now, fresh off news that he played a key role in Donald Trump’s 2020 coup attempt, Perry is apparently much more qualified for the job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Liz Cheney in party

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a member of the party. The Wyoming GOP passed a resolution that the U.S. representative of their state, who was one of 10 House republicans to join all Democrats in voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his role in the violent Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was no longer a member of their party in a 31-29 vote during a Saturday meeting in Buffalo, Wyo., Casper Star Tribune reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Liz Cheney
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Republican extremists control their party

I’m not sure where I got this list – maybe from Levitsky and Ziblatt’s “How Democracies Die.” Anyway, it’s not original with me. But it does seem timely. How to Destroy a Democracy: 1. Destroy trust in government institutions and media. 2. Pack courts with ideological supporters. 3. Split the population on religious, race and class lines. 4. Demonize the opposition. 5. Refuse all compromise.
WESTFIELD, MA
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Republicans are becoming more diverse. That’s a great thing.

Political observers have spent considerable energy discussing the many legislative seats that Republicans flipped in the Virginia and New Jersey elections this month. But few have remarked that women and minorities led the charge, continuing the recent trend toward a more diverse GOP. Opinions to start the day, in your...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans’ “Party of Parents” Rallying Cry Is Gaining Steam

After a strong showing last week, Republicans believe the party’s focus on parents and schools in recent months is what will help them win in 2022. The campaign platform of Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has been especially influential in this messaging push, as the candidate attacked his Democratic opponent over so-called critical race theory curriculum and his stance on the pandemic-era safety measures––including mask mandates––instituted in Virginia schools.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS

