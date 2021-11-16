Displaying items by tag: find
Longleaf Commitment grant extended to 2020 high school grads
HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.
Monday, 02 October 2017 01:10
Paint N Somethin': Allowing Locals to Find Their Inner Artist
ROCKINGHAM – Many people have artistic skills and talents, but don’t have a way to express themselves. But thanks to local painter Daniel Webb, people in Richmond County are able to channel their inner Van Gogh.
