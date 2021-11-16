ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Displaying items by tag: find

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago

Longleaf Commitment grant extended to 2020 high school grads

HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 02 October 2017 01:10

Paint N Somethin': Allowing Locals to Find Their Inner Artist

ROCKINGHAM – Many people have artistic skills and talents, but don’t have a way to express themselves. But thanks to local painter Daniel Webb, people in Richmond County are able to channel their inner Van Gogh.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS receives $500,000 to support Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network

RALEIGH — More mental health support will be available to farmers and ranchers thanks to a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to expand the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network-NC. “Farming is a stressful profession on a good day, but catastrophic weather events, nuisance lawsuits, land loss, COVID-19 and flat commodity prices in recent years have only added to the stress farmers and ranchers face,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This grant will help strengthen and expand the work of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, making resources available for those who need them.”
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
The Richmond Observer

Military members to receive discount for tree seedling orders during November

RALEIGH — In recognition of the service and sacrifice of veterans and members of the armed forces, the North Carolina Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Health Department announces Richmond County's 146th COVID-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Monday reported another COVID-related death, bringing the pandemic total to 146. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 22 African American females, 25 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, three Hispanic males, two American Indian males, 46 Caucasian females and 42 Caucasian males.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Local News Tagged
The Richmond Observer

Annual Ellerbe parade kicks off Farm-City Week

ELLERBE — The kick-off for Thanksgiving starts with tractors rolling down Main Street for the annual Farmers Day Parade. The parade, a collaborative effort between the USDA-Farm Service Agency and the town of Ellerbe, is the first event for National Farm-City Week — a time for city folk to thank farmers for their toil of the soil to provide food for the rest of the world.
ELLERBE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: graduates

HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 10...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy