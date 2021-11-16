CPAR Festival of Trees spreading cheer by helping local community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB) –The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) will be hosting their third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 20th.

The event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

The Festival of Trees will feature silent and live auctions of holiday decor and decorated Christmas trees, as well as entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and more.

“There will be trees of all styles and sizes for everyone available for purchase. Some are even decorated by professional tree decorators,” said event coordinator, Pam Mathis.

You can even have the trees that you purchased delivered to you for a fee.

All of the proceeds of the events will benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program.

“Our goal this year is to raise $20,000 in the past two years we have been able to raise $37,000 for the programs,” said Mathis.

News 13’s own Tom Lewis will emcee the event.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available now here .

