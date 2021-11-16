Displaying items by tag: graduates

RALEIGH — More mental health support will be available to farmers and ranchers thanks to a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to expand the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network-NC. “Farming is a stressful profession on a good day, but catastrophic weather events, nuisance lawsuits, land loss, COVID-19 and flat commodity prices in recent years have only added to the stress farmers and ranchers face,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This grant will help strengthen and expand the work of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, making resources available for those who need them.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO