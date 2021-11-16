Displaying items by tag: graduates
Longleaf Commitment grant extended to 2020 high school grads
HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 18:19
Rockingham Food Lion grads honored with mini-ceremony
ROCKINGHAM — Graduating employees of Food Lion Store No. 1296 were honored Wednesday by their employer and other businesses in the Plaza North shopping center on U.S. 1.
Thursday, 03 August 2017 17:27
11 BLET Graduates Prepared for Career in Law Enforcement
HAMLET – Eleven cadets completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program at Richmond Community College and were presented with certificates during a ceremony on July 24 at the Cole Auditorium.
