Lies have no place in our public education

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Montana teacher for 26 years, I was appalled to read about Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen attending a conference on parental rights sponsored by the Western Montana Liberty Coalition, which is dedicated to right wing political causes according to their website. The conference turned into a bashing...

Fox News

Parents' Bill of Rights is needed to combat Left's indoctrination of students

As just about every parent with school-aged kids knows, the Left is trying to shut parents out of education. Joe Biden’s Justice Department has tried to turn the FBI into a monitor of school board meetings, with one DOJ official going so far as to draw up lists of federal crimes for which parents could be prosecuted. Failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe spoke the Democrat Party’s mind when he infamously said, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Policy Education and Public Advocacy

Even without a specific emphasis on civics, a solid liberal arts education models what I’d hope for in society as a large: respect for expertise, open dialogue and intellectual interchange. Any liberal education worth its salt seeks to produce the kinds of citizens that a democratic society needs to cultivate:...
EDUCATION
funcheap.com

Panel: Educators Grapple with US Geopolitical Complicity in our Schools

Through an intersectional lens of US geopolitical relations, legal processes and institutional policies, we will explore the psychosocial, emotional and spiritual impact on those confronted with being unwelcome by the country complicit in the push factors that inspired their move from home. SYSTEMIC IMPACT. Education, Housing, Employment, Community Integration, Family...
EDUCATION
lanereport.com

Recommendations for revamping public education funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A joint task force created to study how Kentucky currently funds public education for grades kindergarten through 12 signed off on nine recommendations to better ensure school districts receive equitable and efficient resources. “These recommendations are the result of six months of research and input from stakeholders,”...
FRANKFORT, KY
State
Montana State
The Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Celebrate Public School Education

This week, throughout America, has been designated as American Education Week. The theme for this year is “Celebrating the American Dream.”. How did American Education Week begin? I was pleased to learn through information from the National School Public Relation Association the following: “Distressed to learn that one out of four World War I draftees was illiterate, three national groups joined forces in 1921 to raise awareness for this serious problem. By creating American Education Week, the U. S. Office of Education, American Legion;and National Education Association started a new American tradition. “Over the years, American Education week flourished. This year, in the spirit of mutual support encouraged by the president, the sponsoring organizations are working together to develop related materials for American Education Week.”
PUBLIC EDUCATION
Eyewitness News

Three Plymouth educators placed on leave

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Three public school employees in Plymouth are on leave. In a statement, Acting Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone said “measures are being taken in order to permit these personnel matters to be addressed appropriately and in order to ensure that the education of our students can continue without disruption.”
PLYMOUTH, CT
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Politics Have Entered Education

In reading John McCroskey’s commentary “How Dare Parents Demand a Say in Their Kids’ Education?” I would note there is another side to his point of view. I believe there is an agenda to what’s happening in education today regarding the public and parents. I doubt it’s due to what parents witnessed when their children were doing online learning.
EDUCATION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Unions, Democrats and public education

Our tax dollars pay for public education. A percentage of teacher pay goes to the teachers unions. A percentage of that money goes to the Democratic Party and to Democrat politicians. So, like it or not, our tax dollars are funding the Democratic Party. The quality of education in the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
crowrivermedia.com

POLL RESULTS: Respondents weigh in on the impact public schools and educators have had in their lives

How much of an impact have public schools and educators had in your life?. The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.
EDUCATION
gallatinnews.com

Opinion: Public education and an appetite for destruction

Some in our country are simply not satisfied with one act of destruction, they strive to destroy whatever, and whenever, the opportunity presents itself. It is a political game of chicken we are playing, and many believe parts of society are headed toward destruction. We must pay close attention to...
EDUCATION
crescentcitytimes.com

Patriotism In Our Public Schools

Acknowledgement and a big THANK YOU to DNUSD Superintendent Jeff Harris for providing the Community with the promised Survey of Education Code 52720, the prominent display of the American Flag and a daily patriotic exercise in ALL K-12 classrooms in Del Norte County. Pine Grove School was inadvertently left off...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
#Public Schools#Crt#Republican#Helena
Mountain Democrat

Safe education for our kids

I am not writing this letter to try to change the minds of those who clearly have no interest in intelligent discussion of facts. These folks have spent some time on social media, which they believe gives them the same authority as spending a decade in higher education, achieving a medical degree and years of practical experience in public health.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Hawley to introduce 'Parents' Bill of Rights' to counter 'woke bureaucrats' taking over schools

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., will introduce a bill to defend parents' rights in their children's education, Fox News has learned. "America has long recognized the right of parents to direct their children’s education but we are now seeing a concerted effort by the Left to shut parents out," Hawley said in a draft statement, obtained by Fox News, on the forthcoming bill. "Whether it’s Joe Biden’s Justice Department attempting to classify parents as ‘domestic terrorists’ or activists funded by dark money who seek to quietly introduce critical race theory into school curricula, education has taken a back seat to radical politics in many schools and parents are taking notice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynbc5.com

U.S. secretary of education visits Vermont schools, praises programs in place

BURLINGTON, Vt. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Vermont on Friday. He was joined by Vermont's Secretary of Education Dan French and other education officials to tour the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes and Champlain Elementary Schools in Burlington. He visited a preschool classroom, spoke to teachers about...
VERMONT STATE
signalscv.com

Stephen Smith | Parents Have Awakened to Education Failures

One of the consequences of the C0VID-19 mandated shutdown of public schools and forcing remote learning via the internet was awakening parents, who are now monitoring their child’s use of the computer, to the serious failings of public education. At first it was the discovery that our precious rising generations...
EDUCATION
seeleylake.com

Delivering place-based education in the Blackfoot

At the Blackfoot Challenge, we believe that the best place to learn about the watershed is in the watershed and that our best teachers are those who have experience here. That's why our education programs are outdoors, hands-on and rely on a multitude of local residents and partners willing to share their expertise with the next generation. Based on the guidance and direction provided by our Teachers Steering Council, earlier this fall we coordinated two outdoor education days focused on the topics of grizzly bears and ghost towns.
EDUCATION
Bristol Press

Plymouth superintendent provides update on educators who were placed on leave

PLYMOUTH – Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone has provided an update on the Plymouth Center School educators whom were placed on leave amid police investigation. Prior to the start of this week’s Board of Education meeting, Falcone said that only two Plymouth Public School employees now remain on leave instead of the previously stated three. The third employee, he said, resigned from their teaching position on Nov. 9. No additional information is yet available.
PLYMOUTH, CT
lsr7.org

LSR7 Shares Public Notice of Filing for Board of Education

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District will accept Declarations of Candidacy for any person interested in running for a position on the School Board in the April 5, 2022 election. Persons interested may file with the Secretary of the Board of Education at the school district’s offices located at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086.
LOTTERY
Baltimore Times

Educating Our Children, Modern Day Civil Rights

It is a well-established fact that education is the passport to success in America. If that is true, then the schools, its teachers and management—school boards and local governments— have the keys to helping our children, of all races and social status, to navigate their way to success. From all...
EDUCATION

