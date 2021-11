The secret is out. Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17. "How do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows," says Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). Unmasked and unable to separate his normal life from his responsibilities as a superhero, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man. When the sorcerer casts a dangerous spell that tampers with the stability of spacetime — and the Multiverse — Strange warns: "Be careful what you wish for, Parker."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO