ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' isn't exactly D.O.A., but it could use a script doctor

By Michael O'Sullivan
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" dusts off the PKE meter, proton pack, ghost trap and ectomobile (with gunner seat) from the 1984 "Ghostbusters," pulls a corpse or two from the fridge - among with some plot leftovers - and throws together a fat, filling, yet only modestly satisfying nostalgia sandwich. Shamelessly catering to fans...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Final Trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife Released

The final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been released ahead of the movie’s arrival in theaters on November 19, 2021. The trailer gives a strong connection between this current film and the original Ghostbusters. Watch the trailer below to see what some of these connections are. Be warned, this could potentially spoil some of the surprise moments that will be in this movie.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ ain’t afraid of nostalgia

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a legacy sequel directed by a legacy filmmaker, arrives in theaters Friday, Nov. 19 — a mere five years after Paul Feig’s female-fronted reboot failed to light up the box office. That film, which inadvertently ignited a culture war of angry keyboard warriors in the lead-up...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
digitalspy.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife credit scenes explained

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally out in cinemas. Reaction to the film has been tepid, and whether you love it or hate it, much of the movie is dedicated to callbacks and nods to the original 1984 Ghostbusters. It's unsurprising when you learn that Afterlife was written and directed by Jason...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review: Everything Old Isn’t New Again

Two years ago almost to the day, a once-anticipated legacy sequel and trilogy-capper simultaneously promised and threatened that “The dead speak …” In a corporate-mandated act of necrotic necrophilia, the dead did, in fact, speak. Though audiences listened, they shouldn’t have. The same applies to the latest, probably far from final, attempt to resurrect the moribund Ghostbusters franchise with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the fourth entry in a series that un-ironically thrilled Gen X audiences with its combination of root-worthy, unflappable characters, a comedic ensemble without equal, and endlessly quotable dialogue. Not coincidentally, Ghostbusters created a pop-culture phenomenon that endures four decades later.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
Collider

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Director Jason Reitman on How the Marketing Hasn’t Given Away All the Surprises

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with writer-director Jason Reitman about making the Ghostbusters sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, the film also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Reitman & Gil Kenan.
MOVIES
Macomb Daily

‘Afterlife’ a spiritual successor to the original ‘Ghostbusters’

About three years ago, Oscar-nominated “Juno” director Jason Reitman approached his father, Ivan, who directed the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, about doing another “Ghostbusters.”. Ivan Reitman recalled the moment at the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” panel at the New York Comic Con on Oct. 15: “I just looked at him — he’s...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ghostbusters 4 release date – will there be a Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2?

What is the Ghostbusters 4 release date? After more than thirty years, the original Ghostbusters are back in the new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The question now is, was this the last gasp of a franchise detained for the containment unit or is it full of life?. Well, Afterlife director...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D O A#Script Doctor#Afterlife#Ghostbusters#Pg#Egon
WANE 15

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters Franchise Director Ivan Reitman Speak on Afterlife Tribute to Harold Ramis

Fan demand for a proper third Ghostbusters movie essentially ceased after one of the original four of the group, co-writer Harold Ramis, tragically passed away back in 2014. The 2016 feature film from Paul Feig paid tribute to him and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is built around paying homage to his absence. In the context of the movie, Carrie Coon's character is the estranged daughter of Ramis' Egon, inheriting a busted farm house from him after his passing which happens to contain all of his old Ghostbusters equipment which his grandchildren happen to find. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman opened up about making the new film without his longtime collaborator.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Hid a Major Retcon for Ghostbusters II

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters and it features appearances from many of the movie's original stars. Carrie Coon plays the daughter of Egon Spengler in the film, the iconic character played by the late, great Harold Ramis in the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. In the movie, it's revealed that Coon's character was alive in the late '80s, which has folks wondering where her character was during Ghostbusters II, which was made in 1989. Recently, Uproxx had a chat with director Jason Reitman who confirmed the retcon.
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Says Unconfirmed Plot Detail Could Be Addressed in Sequel

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has finally hit theaters and the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 61% critics score after 201 reviews and a 96% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. Currently, the movie is on track to have a successful opening at the box office, which means there's a good chance it could be getting a sequel. It appears director Jason Reitman already has some ideas in mind. In fact, he was recently asked by Uproxx about Ghostbusters II (1989), and the choice to leave the original sequel's updated logo behind.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy