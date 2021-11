Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to include all adults. This expansion will help further the state’s public health goal of maintaining immunity against severe COVID-19. “As of today, Maryland has already administered more than 800,000 booster shots, and we are immediately expanding our campaign further to include all adults,” said Governor Hogan. “As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity. The state has a robust network of vaccination providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO