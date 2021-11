Jason Quigley figured he would have to hit the road for his first major title fight. What the Irish middleweight contender didn’t expect was the opportunity to pull the crowd versus a long-reigning titlist fighting in his home region. Such appears to be the case for Quigley, who has drawn his share of supporters ahead of his bid versus WBO middleweight titlist Demetrius Andrade. The fight takes place this Friday live on DAZN atop a four title-fight show from SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, roughly two hours from Andrade’s hometown of Providence, Rhode Island and an hour away from Irish-heavy Boston.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO