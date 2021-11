When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 8. What happened: The board approved a policy that will allow roadmaster Todd Garber to keep the township vehicle at his home in Manheim. Garber is on call 24/7 for issues that require in-person attention regarding West Donegal roads and bridges. This policy will allow him to respond directly to the scene without the need to exchange vehicles at the township building. The policy specifically maintains that the vehicle will not be for personal use.

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO