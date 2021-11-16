ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 11

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) heading into Week 11 of the regular season. The over/under is set at 47.5, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers most recently fell to the Vikings by the score of 27-20.

Los Angeles could not get into an offensive rhythm, was haunted by dropped passes, and could not make crucial stops on third down in the second half.

The Steelers, on the other hand, tied with the Lions, 17-17.

Mason Rudolph was Pittsburgh’s starter because Ben Roethlisberger missed the game due to COVID-19. After guiding the offense to a touchdown on his first drive, he couldn’t get anything going the rest of the way out.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2019, and it was the Steelers who came out on top.

Sunday’s contest between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will begin at 6:20 p.m. PT and be televised on NBC.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

