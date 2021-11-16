ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Alterola Biotech Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire C2 Wellness Corp. Assets

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Alterola Biotech Inc. ('Alterola Biotech' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:ABTI) today announced the agreement to purchase the assets from C2 Wellness Corporation. ('C2'), a Wyoming registered company with an address at 30 North Gould Street, Suite R, Sheridan, WY, 82801 that owns...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AmpliTech Group Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. The company recently announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a rapidly growing global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the transaction is expected to close within fiscal year 2021. “Spectrum Semiconductors is a perfect fit for advancing AmpliTech’s strategic goals and delivering shareholder value,” AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool said in the news release. “With Spectrum, we will add a well-managed, growing business with a long-term track record for high quality and excellent customer service and the ideal distribution platform for the launch of our MMIC chip solutions. This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line.”
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Chatham Asset Management offers to acquire R.R. Donnelley

Chatham Asset Management LLC said Tuesday it offered to buy R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., a marketing and communications company, for $9.10 a share in cash. The offer is supported by a debt commitment letter led by Jefferies Finance LLC in an aggregate amount of up to $1.675 billion. R....
CHATHAM, NJ
hawaiitelegraph.com

SMC Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Equity Interest in Genesis Financial Inc., a Fintech-Powered Wealth Management Service Provider

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE) today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent ('LOI') to acquire 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial, Inc. ('Genesis'), a diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered Wealth Management advisory services. The acquisition is valued at $45 million.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Drugs#Alterola Biotech Inc#C2 Wellness Corp#Birkenhead#Alterola Biotech#Abti#C2 Wellness Corporation#Cannabinoids
irei.com

DIC Asset acquire two properties for €139m

Germany-based DIC Asset AG has paid €139 million ($161 million) for two properties in Berlin and Mettmann, Germany. One building houses the Berlin operations center of Deutsche Bahn, which will be managed in an institutional infrastructure fund for third parties, while the other building is a certified multitenant office property in Mettmann (near Düsseldorf) that the company will keep in its own commercial portfolio.
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
SpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab to acquire Planetary Systems Corp.

LAS VEGAS — Rocket Lab announced Nov. 15 that it is acquiring Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC), a manufacturer of satellite separation systems, in the second such deal by Rocket Lab in as many months. Rocket Lab said it will purchase Maryland-based PSC for $42 million in cash and 1.72 million...
BUSINESS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December

The search for truly undervalued stocks is always on. For those looking for top-notch value stocks, perhaps now is one of the most difficult times to find such value. That said, most investors would undoubtedly like to be in a rising market than one with depressed valuations. Nevertheless, this is...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy