ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Becky Lynch Speaks About Show vs Show Match

By ALTAMUSH NAYYER KHAN
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular professional wrestlers on the planet, and she spoke about her upcoming Show vs Show match. She spoke about it on Entrevista. Becky Lynch returned right after CM Punk made his debut at AEW. Her WWE return was a huge surprise as...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. LIV MORGAN WINS!<a href="https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YaOnlyLivvOnce</a> has earned an opportunity to challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeckyLynchWWE</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WsgsEt9EW7">pic.twitter.com/WsgsEt9EW7</a>. Morgan outlasted Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina. She tied Carmella...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Becky Lynch addresses real-life issues with Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Becky Lynch addressed her real-life issues with Charlotte Flair and built up their match at Survivor Series. Lynch and Charlotte got into a legitimate backstage confrontation following an awkward title exchange on SmackDown last month. While speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Lynch was asked about that confrontation with Charlotte.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Beth Phoenix Opens Up About Real Heat Between Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix expressed her sentiments regarding the real-life heat between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch,. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Phoenix put over Flair and Lynch for being tremendous athletes. She said that the two performers know how...
WWE
FanSided

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch again isn’t the feud that fans want to see

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two talented and future WWE Hall of Famers. The two started in NXT and continued the rivalry on the main roster. Time changed, and Flair started getting called ‘The Queen,’ while Lynch got the nickname ‘The Man.’ WWE decided to run them against each other, but to add to the suspense, Ronda Rousey joined the fray and the trio main-event WrestleMania 35. While that was a triple threat, these two have found tooth and nail on weekly and pay-per-view television. Vince and Co. plan on picking them against each other, but is it a good idea?
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Charlotte Flair
Wrestling World

Raw: Becky Lynch finds a new challenger

Backstage we see THE WOMEN RAW TEAM composed of BIANCA BELAIR, QUEEN ZELINA, COUPLE CHAMPION RHEA RIPLEY, LIV MORGAN and CARMELLA! The five of them talk to ADAM PEARCE and SONYA DEVILLE and, after a short discussion, a Fatal-5-Way Match is established for tonight with the opportunity to face Becky Lynch up for grabs!
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Shares “Bloody Becky” Photo Ahead Of Charlotte Flair Match

On the 3-year anniversary of the infamous punch from Nia Jax that broke Becky Lynch’s nose, the RAW Women’s Champion posted the “bloody becky” photo on her Twitter account. After Lynch had to withdraw from her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018 her opponent at this year’s Survivor Series, Charlotte, took her place.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Discusses Whether WWE Survivor Series Needs Higher Stakes

Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa. “Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor Series#Combat#Entrevista#Channel Four
Wrestling World

Vince Russo attacks Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch: "They are ridiculous!"

Since his farewell to WWE, the now-former booker of Vince McMahon's company, Vince Russo, has had a particularly critical and harsh attitude towards the company and in particular in the analysis of Monday Night Raw. During the last episode of Legion of Raw, broadcast by Sportkeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo surprised and attacked two of Raw's biggest superstars, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Becky Lynch Says She And Charlotte No Longer Speak, Talks Backstage Incident

It’s becoming a thing. While the storylines that you see on a wrestling show are written in advance, you will occasionally see real life issues spill over onto the show. That can make for some rather intense moments, but it also has fans wondering whether what they are seeing is real or scripted. That might be the case again in WWE, as a big match with a personal story is coming.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Peteani: Final Survivor Series hype, Owens vs. Balor, Big E addresses Roman Reigns, Liv confronts Becky, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of the PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcast “WWE Then and Now” and PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the final hype for the brand vs. brand Survivor Series matches, Kevin Owens as a heel, Big E juggling heel opponents, Big E opposite Roman Reigns, the personal nature of Becky Lynch’s promo on Charlotte, Liv Morgan failing to step up and meet her moment, general Raw pacing talk, and more. Enjoy!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Fires Back At Charlotte Flair’s Remarks About Confidence & Gender

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took a moment to respond to the remarks made by WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an interview with BT Sport about her confidence and how that rubs certain people the wrong way. During this interview, Flair stated: “Yes, it obviously does rub...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Was Worried About Major WWE Storyline

Becky Lynch has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now which means she’s consistently featured in some of the most prominent storylines on WWE programming. Following her massive main event win at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch was paired up with her real life partner Seth Rollins on TV, and the power couple went on to feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Talks Charlotte Flair And If They Are Still Friends

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has discussed the recent backstage incident with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and their relationship. As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Flair and Lynch participate in a championship exchange segment, moderated by Sonya Deville, where they switched titles due to the WWE Draft. Tension between the two reportedly led to an off-script moment in the segment, which caused a backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch views wrestling as an art

Becky Lynch made her resounding return to SummerSlam after a 15-month hiatus due to pregnancy. 'The Man' performed a turn heel that left both fans and insiders speechless, as well as immediately defeating Bianca Belair to win yet another title in her career. The Irish superstar will meet Charlotte Flair...
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy