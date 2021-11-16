ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to YL’s “Choke No Joke”: The Ones

By Alphonse Pierre
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, YL used his mixtapes to branch out, putting a twist on his day in the life raps on It Never Entered My Mind and Adaptation. On these releases, the Chelsea, Manhattan MC debuted a breathless delivery that was a jump from...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Silk Sonic – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight

For a group whose members’ solo albums often seem like the work of one perfectionist mastermind, Silk Sonic are an impeccably in-sync alliance. Ever since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first announced their collaboration with March’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ – a sumptuous single that features the former’s best vocal performance to date – it was clear that this was a team of two retro-obsessed musicians revelling in a deep admiration for one another.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Pitchfork

Listen to Staysie Atoms’ “SHEESH”: The Ones

Staysie Atoms masters the potential of a cramped space on her latest track, “SHEESH.” Bookended by cartoonish race car sound effects, “SHEESH” speeds along recklessly, embodying the Memphis rapper’s chaotic energy. Over production that sounds like the pitched-up soundtrack to an underwater Donkey Kong level, Staysie deals out boasts and promises with ease. “We can do this shit no problem,” she raps dismissively, displaying an untouchable level of cool. By matching a sly disposition with raps that leave you shaking your head at every turn, Staysie draws you into her world with a dynamic magnetism.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss’ Video for New Song “Black Illuminati”

Freddie Gibbs has shared the new song “Black Illuminati,” featuring Jadakiss. It comes with a music video directed by James “JMP” Pereira. Watch below. Gibbs and Jadakiss have previously connected on “Own Thing (Remix)” and Baby Face Killa’s “Krazy.” The Indiana rapper is working on his first Warner Records studio LP, which will follow last year’s Alfredo.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Windswept Adan

Ichiko Aoba’s greatest strength is her ability to create pockets of intimacy. The Japanese singer-songwriter’s breathy vocals and placid guitar playing, often the only sounds you’d hear on her records, create a hypnotizing shroud that makes you feel like she’s performing for you alone. Aoba has been building a following in Japan since her 2010 debut Kamisori Otome—released when she was only 19 years old—but 2018’s qp was Aoba’s first small breakthrough; it connected her with listeners abroad and cracked Rate Your Music’s top rated albums of the year. The two years between qp and her next release gave people time to get up to speed on her back catalog, retroactively catapulting 2013’s 0 to the top spot for its own year. When her latest album Windswept Adan—now her first to be reissued internationally—received widespread coverage from Western critics last year, the established faithful weren’t surprised; this is the recognition they always knew she deserved. On Windswept Adan, Aoba expands her repertoire of sound and brings collaborators into her vision, yet she still holds on to the wistful imagination that allows her to dream up private universes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Baker
NME

Listen to Claud’s vulnerable new single ‘Tommy’

Indie-pop rising star Claud has released a vulnerable new single called ‘Tommy’ – you can listen to it below. The new track follows the release of the bedroom pop star’s debut album ‘Super Monster’, which they released back in February through Phoebe Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory, an imprint of Dead Oceans.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Nija’s Latest Emotive Jam, ‘On Call’

LA-based up-and-comer Nija has returned with a new single, “On Call,” that finds her clearly in control when it comes to late night phone calls. After sharing “Finesse,” a highly relatable tale of not being able to say “no” to a toxic ex, Nija is back to prove that the stirring single wasn’t a fluke. Released by Capitol Records, “On Call” was produced by Ambezza (Drake, Future, Tinashe) and Larkin Noir.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Bandmanrill’s “Tonight’s Da Night Freestyle”: The Ones

Newark, New Jersey is one of the pivotal music cities on the East Coast. It’s been a home to jazz for many years; it’s where Jersey club originated; it’s the city that New York rappers go to when they start to get big. Bandmanrill is trying to spearhead a new movement in the city, and he’s got it popping with four consecutive singles where he lays drill flows over kinetic Jersey club beats (his latest one is a homage to his city).
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Chelsea#Choke#Soda Club
Pitchfork

Listen to Ace Cino’s “2 Different Models”: The Ones

The only predictable element of an Ace Cino track is the Meadow Soprano clip that opens every song. The Michigan rapper hasn’t quite figured out what his style is, and he tests out different genres on his SoundCloud page. For some time now, he’s been bouncing between traditional cold Detroit-based street rap, and records where he submerges his vocals in AutoTune and gets into his feels. Though I wouldn’t say that every song he makes is technically good, I’ve found his experimentation interesting. He moves into new territory on his latest single, “2 Different Models,” deciding to simply whisper under its groovy piano-driven beat. While this should be gimmicky, it really is more mesmerizing than anything else he’s made.
MUSIC
Vulture

Listen to the Deluxe Version of Ye’s Donda

Wow, Ye really just did another “Imma let you finish” right in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) press cycle. The man formerly known as Kanye West released the deluxe version of Donda Sunday night. Ye tinkered with the album for what seemed like forever, dwelling within the bowels of a stadium and inviting any number of collaborators (some more problematic than others). Donda eventually dropped on Sunday, August 29. When the album came out, Ye claimed that “Universal put my album out without my approval” and that “they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” in a now-deleted Instagram text post. The deluxe version of Donda keeps “Jail pt 2” and adds five new tracks: “Life of the Party” (featuring André 3000), “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt 2” (featuring Kid Cudi & Young Thug), “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” (featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn).
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Beyoncé’s powerful new single ‘Be Alive’

Beyoncé has shared a new track called ‘Be Alive’ – you can listen to it below. The song was previewed in a trailer for the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard last month. “It feels so good to be alive/ Got all my family by my side/ Couldn’t wipe...
TENNIS
djcity.com

Listen to Emmie’s DJcity Podcast Mix

Emmie is an open-format DJ from Kampala, Uganda. He has been featured on DJcity’s Bedroom Sessions, and has been featured as a guest DJ on BBC 1Xtra, Kiss Fresh Radio and Reprezent Radio UK. Stream or download his DJcity Podcast mix below. Follow Emmie on Twitter and Instagram. Download on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Slate

Be the One to Walk in the Sun Edition

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Thirty-five years ago, in the fall of 1986, women with rock foundations and pop sensibilities were doing quite well on the charts. Three acts in particular were drawing sizable attention—and they were all singing on the same album: Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, which featured backing vocals by the Bangles and ’Til Tuesday’s Aimee Mann.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sweat sign to Pirate's Press, release “Joke's On Me” video

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced that they have signed to Pirate's Press Records. The band will be releasing their LP on the label later this year. The band have also released a live in studio video for their song "Joke's On Me". The song is off Sweat's self-titled EP that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Crawler

Whether you considered Idles’ 2020 album Ultra Mono to be a voice of righteous rage and reason in the age of Trump and Brexit, or just more haughty, hectored hashtag activism for people who smugly share Occupy Democrats memes on Facebook, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Its album cover was perfect. The image of some poor bloke getting smushed by a hot-pink blob was both an accurate depiction of this band’s blunt posi-punk force and a fitting metaphor for lyrics that are often so on-the-nose, they’re liable to crush your face. After all, this is a band whose lead singer doesn’t just wear his heart on his sleeve—he tattooed it into one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Listen to Blaq Kush’s “Long Island Acid Jazz”: The Ones

Blaq Kush is content to reside in his own corner and watch the rest of the world go by. He has a conspiratorial eye, but he balances paranoia with humor. On “Long Island Acid Jazz,” a recent loosie, he raps over a guitar riff that feels like it was left over from MF DOOM’s Born Like This sessions—it’s heavily distorted and it sounds like it was taken from a live show. He interjects story snippets between his cryptic lines, cycling through characters like a novelist. He’ll detail a moment of psychiatric confusion (“Therapist tried to listen but never heard his rage”), then pivot to slice-of-life awkwardness (“Thought of saying good morning, you heard a nervous ‘hey’”). As he runs through these narratives, he drops witty asides (“Nobody can see me/I’m Blind Fury from 106”) and statements of purpose (“Never blame the music/Just blame the market and publicists”). It’s a densely packed barrage delivered with ease.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy