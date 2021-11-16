WWE Files Trademarks for Several New Ring Names

– Dan Severn has undergone stem cell therapy to deal with some old injury issues. The NWA and WWE alumnus posted to Facebook late last week, writing:. ” Stem cell 3 week update. Lesser pain in the right hip. Better mobility. This past week working on correcting my walking gate. I was favoring my right side so much that I was walking with a pretty noticeable limp. Working on correcting it along with more stretching, and yoga. Better mental clarity too. Remembering things much better. Sucks getting old, but plan on fighting Father Time till the end. I was told that l will see my biggest gains in the first 30-60-90 days…. all the way up to the 1st year. After that, l am on my own. I’m still on the mats teaching, but with more confidence now. Teaching Amateur Wrestling, Submission Grappling (both gi, and non-gi) MMA, and have a POST Certified “Ground Combative Program” for Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Military. I have had many honors and privileges to be able to help our 1st Responders and hope to continue doing so for another 7 years. Maybe then l might take up sport fishing! LOL. Have a Fantastic Day! Beast Out!”

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO