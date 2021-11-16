ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Back to “Normal”: The 2021 Dallas Art Fair

By William Sarradet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was one of many sentence fragments I overheard this year at the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown Dallas, where over 50 gallerists gathered at the Dallas Art Fair. The fair season is a time when Dallas art patrons get to host parties, steward newcomers, and say hello to old friends;...

Dallas Museum of Art Acquires Six Pieces from of the Dallas Art Fair

Yesterday, at the opening of this year’s Dallas Art Fair, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced its most recent round of acquisitions from the event, funded by the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program. For this fifth year of the program (which began at the 2016 fair), the museum had a budget of $100,000.
DALLAS, TX
The Dallas Art Fair Makes Its Long-Awaited In-Person Return

On opening day of the Dallas Art Fair, at Saenger Galería’s booth, Bernardo Saenger and his partner Javier Vazquez Mellado served handmade Mexican mezcal. The Mexico City–based collectors turned gallerists are exhibiting for the first time at the Fashion Industry Gallery, the Dallas Art Fair’s yearly home, and they’ve never shown at an international art fair before.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell Knows Her Hometown Has Great Things Ahead

Amongst the global thicket of art fairs that often aspire to peak bombast, the Dallas Art Fair stands out for its intimacy, eagerness and its commitment to excellence. Every year since 2016, the fair has added works of art to the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection via the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, and last year, the fair scaled down its normal operations to host “Four x Five,” a hybrid in-person and virtual exhibition that featured a total of nine art galleries. In 2021, with things essentially back in full swing, Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell took a break from the fair’s opening day to chat with Observer about the challenges and rewards of her role.
DALLAS, TX
Miami’s Allapattah welcomes pet-friendly Fridge Art Fair

Fridge Art Fair is has announced its eighth edition, hosted in the city’s vibrant, urban cultural district — Allapattah. In partnership with the Fair’s host, Esquina de Abuela, the pet-friendly event will be hosted at 2705 NW 22 Ave. Fair dates are Nov. 29-Dec. 4. Last year, the Fridge Family...
MIAMI, FL
Enchant Christmas returns for 2021 at Dallas' Fair Park

DALLAS - Enchant Christmas is returning for 2021 in a new location. The festivities are now in Fair Park and will open to guests Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Enchant Christmas has a maze of lights, Santa visits, an ice skating trail and Christmas food. There's also a new interactive dance floor, along with other new attractions lined up.
DALLAS, TX
Italian restaurant opening in Dallas Arts District

La Stella Cucina Verace, a concept from Tricolore Pride LLC, will be opening its flagship location in Dallas this winter. The Italian restaurant will be located in the Dallas Arts District and be 5,000 square feet. The new space will have a bar in the center and be available to rent for private events.
DALLAS, TX
Ready For The Weekend? Street Fair Portion Of Miami Book Fair Is Back

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Book Fair Street Fair is back this weekend. The street fair portion opened up on Friday morning. The fair is taking place at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami after it was virtual last year because of the pandemic. It’s one of the biggest book fairs in the country with hundreds of vendors, author presentations, and entertainment for all ages. There will be books for sale, and fun learning activities for kids and teenagers.
MIAMI, FL
McNay Art Museum Completes Phase I of New Outdoor Space

San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum, which was the first modern art museum in Texas and today houses a collection of over 20,000 objects, has announced the completion of the first phase of its Landscape Master Plan. First announced in September of 2019, the outdoor endeavor seeks to fulfill a plan first laid out by former Board Chairman Tom Frost, Director Emeritus William J. Chiego, and an assortment of Trustees. Phase I has reshaped the grounds of the McNay and extended its footprint from 23 to 25 acres. The price tag for the transformation is reported at $6.25 million, and was paid with funds that include $2 million from the Mays Family Foundation, $1 million from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, $500,000 from the Frost Family and Frost Bank, and $500,000 from the Semmes Foundation, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Memorial for Houston Artist Forrest Prince Scheduled for December 7th

Friends of Forrest Prince, a beloved Houston artist who died in July of 2020, have announced that they will hold a memorial service for the artist next month. Scheduled for December 7, 2021, the memorial will be held at Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine — a restaurant located just north of Houston’s Shady Acres neighborhood — that was one of Prince’s favorite haunts.
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Art Fair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading global and local galleries. Curated exhibitions and programming encourage lively conversations in the city’s robust and rapidly growing arts community.
VISUAL ART
Dallas Art Fair Gallery Round-Up

After a couple of delays, the return of the Dallas Art Fair is back. Tomorrow, November 12, the fair will officially open to the public. There are 59 exhibitors listed for this year’s iteration, down from almost 100 exhibitors in April of 2019. The pandemic obviously made an international gathering of this nature impossible while COVID-19 raged in the spotlight, and it is important that the health and safety of fair-goers are at the forefront. That being the case, the Dallas Art Fair asks that all visitors, participants, and staff at Dallas Art Fair over 12 years old must provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to enter the fair. Test results can be a negative PCR test or antigen test administered within 72 hours.
DALLAS, TX
Our Guide to the Dallas Art Fair — The Best Booths, Whom to See, Where to Be, and All the Buzz

Terry Suprean’s "Pronkstillevens Vanitas 7-9-21," 2021, at Bill Arning Exhibitions. What was previously a rite of spring in the calendar of global art fairs — Dallas Art Fair, in our mind, the only non big-box art fair in America co-founded and run by a civic leader — pivoted in 2021 to the fall. (The 2022 edition is back on track for April 21 through 24). Anticipation and expectations run high as Dallas Art Fair tenaciously returns to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, Friday, through Sunday, November 12 through 14.
DALLAS, TX

