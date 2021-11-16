Back to “Normal”: The 2021 Dallas Art Fair

San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum, which was the first modern art museum in Texas and today houses a collection of over 20,000 objects, has announced the completion of the first phase of its Landscape Master Plan. First announced in September of 2019, the outdoor endeavor seeks to fulfill a plan first laid out by former Board Chairman Tom Frost, Director Emeritus William J. Chiego, and an assortment of Trustees. Phase I has reshaped the grounds of the McNay and extended its footprint from 23 to 25 acres. The price tag for the transformation is reported at $6.25 million, and was paid with funds that include $2 million from the Mays Family Foundation, $1 million from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, $500,000 from the Frost Family and Frost Bank, and $500,000 from the Semmes Foundation, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO