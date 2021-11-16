ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 10 Results

By Grant Sweeter
 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week ten of the pro football season has come to a close and here’s how the KELOLAND Sports team did in their weekly pick’ems.

This week saw something new to this season as the Steelers and Lions game ended in a tie.

Grant led the week as he went 8-5-1.

Tanner was a pick behind Grant at 7-6-1, with Sean one spot back at 6-7-1.

Grant was able to build his lead back up to three games at 100-49-1, with Tanner three games back and Sean five games back of Tanner.

PICKING THE SAME

The KELOLAND Sports team picked ten games the same this weekend. However, there were only five correct picks as the team went 5-4-1 in those games.

THE DIFFERENCES

There were four games that the team picked differently. Grant was 3-1 in those games, Tanner was 2-2 and Sean was 1-3.

FAN VOTE GAMES

A 2-1 performance in week nine pushed the Fan Vote Games record to 13-11.

Game one of week ten didn’t go the way of the fans as they incorrectly predicted a Chargers win. Minnesota won 27-20.

They would also miss on their game two prediction as 54.2% of the fans went with Seattle, though they fell 17-0 to the Packers.

The last fan vote game saw some success. The fans sided with the Chiefs and they powered past the Raiders on Sunday night.

A 1-2 week ten record keeps the fans above the .500 mark at 14-13.

Make sure to vote in next week’s fan vote games as three more will be posted on the KELOSports twitter account on Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
