Riverdogs to auction off jerseys to support MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

By Sophie Brams
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fans of the Charleston Riverdogs will have a chance to bid on game-worn “Holy City” jerseys beginning on Thursday.

The “Holy City” jerseys were unveiled in 2016 and were primarily worn for Sunday home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The team donned these jerseys several times this season on the way to claiming the Low-A East Championship title. The jerseys were last worn on September 25 during game four of that series.

Designed to embrace Charleston’s nickname, ‘The Holy City,’ the white jerseys feature navy blue pinstripes with the words “Holy City” displayed across the chest in blue with gold trim. The ‘H’ in ‘Holy’ has a halo sitting on top of it.

Twenty jerseys worn by former Riverdogs, current MLB players, and members of the 2021 team, will be up for auction on the MiLB Auctions website. Fans can bid on the jerseys of Alika Williams, Osleivis Basabe, Heriberto Hernandez, Diego Infante, Curtis Mead, Seth Johnson, Taj Bradley, Colby White, Ian Seymour, Cole Wilcox, Hoy Park, Roansy Contreras, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, and Chris Gittens.

All money raised will be donated to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The auction will run until Monday, November 29 at 7 P.M.

