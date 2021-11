Expertise is dead. And experts killed it. Have you ever seen an ad from someone on Facebook (or while conducting a Google Search) that claimed the presenter was an “expert” or a “guru” at some business-related topic? For example, imagine an ad that says something like this: “I’ve helped businesses generate $1MM+ in new leads” or “I’m the marketing guru who can help you double your ROI.” There’s usually someone in a suit there too, smiling at the camera.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO