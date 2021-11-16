Center Grove faculty to receive pay raise

Following the Closed Session at Monday night’s Carmi White County School Board meeting, they announced the approval of Kellsey Slay as 5th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Andy Acord, Barbara Ussery-Greene as a District School Bus Driver for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Lori Taylor, and Ussery-Green as a Noon Student Supervisor at Carmi-White County Junior/Senior High School for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jonathan Goemaat.

