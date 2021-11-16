Center Grove faculty to receive pay raise

Superintendent Richard Arkanoff shared that in the recent school board meeting, an average 8% pay increase for teachers and around 7% pay increase for other staff members. “As you may know, increasing the salaries...
CLARK COUNTY — Teachers, bus drivers and para-educators in Greater Clark County Schools will receive pay raises as part of their two-year contracts. The Greater Clark County Schools board voted unanimously Friday to approve the master contracts for those three employee groups. The contracts cover the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools announced a pay increase for critical teachers and staff. A press release said the decision was partially driven by the competitive nature of the job market, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Mike Looney said that: "Given that we have been understaffed this...
BROWNSTOWN — Negotiations between the Brownstown Central Community School Corp. board of school trustees and Brownstown Central Classroom Teachers Association have concluded. The result? Raises for school employees for the 2021-22 school year. During a school board meeting Tuesday night at the administration office, trustees approved the ratification of the...
Duneland School Corporation's administrators and 300 classified employees were granted pay raises by the school board Nov. 4, a month after teachers received salary increases. The 24 administrators - which includes principals, assistant principals and directors - will be receiving a $7,000 increase retroactive to July 1 for the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Chip Pettit said the increases in pay […]
Academic division employees of the University will have until Jan. 4 to complete a full COVID-19 vaccination course — a change from the previous deadline of Dec. 8, according to a Tuesday email from Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis. The new deadline aligns with guidance from President Joe Biden’s administration released Nov. 4.
The University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development recently recognized four faculty and staff members for their exemplary teaching, scholarship and service. The awards have been presented every year since 2013 to recognize outstanding accomplishments by the school’s faculty and staff. The recipients are chosen by...
University of Colorado Boulder Children’s Center has seen marked improvements in staffing, pay and morale in the months since the center was cited by the Colorado Department of Human Services for safety violations and employees raised concerns about the quality of care. Teacher Bella Tracey, who spoke to the Camera...
SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek School Corp. is raising pay for teachers and classified staff across the district. The Silver Creek school board voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to approve pay raises for classified and non-bargained employees. At the district’s Nov. 4 meeting, the board also unanimously approved pay raises for teachers as part of the collective bargaining agreement.
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the upcoming state budget that Gov. Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to approve. Brandy Zink is teacher of the Year for the Long Beach School District. She’s been on the job...
Students working in dining services received a $0.15 per hour raise after several on campus organizations expressed their disappointment with the college’s treatment of student workers. In accordance with this email, students working in dining services received a $0.15 per hour raise that went into effect on Sept 26, 2021....
RUSSIAVILLE – Western teachers will receive an average raise of 6% this year. A new one-year contract between the school corporation and the Western Education Association boosts the minimum salary to $41,250. Last year, starting pay was $39,000. Pay raises range from $2,250 to $3,550, depending on where teachers fall...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County School Board met Monday night to discuss a handful of topics including the superintendent's evaluation, optional vaccinations for students, to recap the upcoming deadline for second semester learning environments. To start the meeting, the new district three representative was sworn-in. Tracy Winters was selected...
Following the Closed Session at Monday night’s Carmi White County School Board meeting, they announced the approval of Kellsey Slay as 5th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Andy Acord, Barbara Ussery-Greene as a District School Bus Driver for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Lori Taylor, and Ussery-Green as a Noon Student Supervisor at Carmi-White County Junior/Senior High School for the 2021-22 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jonathan Goemaat.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The head of the Mississippi Senate Education Committee will be in Tupelo Wednesday to hear what local teachers have to say about increasing their compensation. Senator Dennis DeBar will hold a listening session on the subject for teachers from the First Congressional District, which takes up...
Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep has been given a pay raise. The district’s board of education has approved changes in Inskeep’s contract to give him longevity salary increases retroactive to 2019, according to district documents. Three years ago Inskeep’s contract was extended through summer 2023 and his base salary...
The Illinois Association of School Boards is part of a growing number of state school board groups cutting ties with a national organization that likened parents protesting at meetings to domestic terrorists.
Midland College awarded two professors with the Dr. Stan Jacobs Teaching Excellence Award at a ceremony and celebration of teaching in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Thanks to a generous endowment started by Jacobs, retired associate vice president of Instruction, Betty Clements and Norman Cremeans each received a cash...
An ordinance proposing pay raises for city employees was delayed and a request for the city to temporarily fund repairs to a culvert at a shopping plaza was denied at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. The ordinance for pay raises will have its second reading at the next council meeting...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio ISD has approved a pay raise for substitute teachers after the board voted to raise wages last night. Substitutes certified in critical subject areas like ESL, special education, math, science and social studies will earn $200 per day Tuesday through Thursday and $225 a day Monday and Friday.
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council will get a first look at the potential design of a youth center, under the name a Brentwood Education & Technology Center (Item C2 on the agenda). Last August, staff originally estimated roughly $1 million was needed to upgrade the building plus another $400k...
