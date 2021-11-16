Russia admits to destroying satellite with space missile strike

The United States warned Saturday it was capable of deploying "overwhelming force" in the Middle East as it faced questions about its willingness to use its military power in the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain's capital that all options would be open if diplomacy fails to halt Iran's nuclear programme, but he was also forced to rebut claims the US has become reluctant to use force. The Pentagon chief was asked why Washington did not respond to last month's drone-and-artillery attack on a base used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria. "The United States of America maintains the right to defend itself. And we will defend ourselves and our interests, no matter what, at the time and place of our choosing," he replied.

