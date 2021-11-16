CDC moves four European countries to highest risk category for travel
By Shepard Price
Jacksonville Journal Courier
6 days ago
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidances on several countries for their COVID-19 risk levels, including moving four European countries to its highest-risk category for travel. The CDC says to avoid travel to these countries and that if you must travel, to make sure you are...
A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
When Denmark removed the last of its coronavirus restrictions in September, the government noted it would "not hesitate to act quickly" if the situation took a turn for the worse. Turns out that was a sensible hedge.
Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
The World Health Organization warned Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe. In the past week alone, the Europe region saw 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 24,000 deaths, or 59 percent of global cases and nearly half the world's coronavirus deaths. "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year," warned WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge.
A fifth wave seems to be building in the U.S. while the wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe and setting new records in some countries. The Netherlands’ government announced Friday the country will return to a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus cases. Daily infections records were shattered recently in […]
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member, told CNBC that people should get their boosters as soon as possible because breakthrough infections are occurring more than the public realizes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults on Friday. The agency previously cleared...
Covid-19 cases are rising dramatically across Europe despite a widespread vaccine rollout, with nearly two million new cases reported in the last week, the most in a single week on the continent since the pandemic began. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga explains which European countries are reintroducing lockdowns and what health experts in the U.S. are learning from the rise in cases. Nov. 15, 2021.
As the United States finally begins to welcome back vaccinated foreign visitors, the CDC is still cautioning American travelers against jetting off to certain high-risk destinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest revised travel guidance, and has raised four new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 alert, including the Netherlands and Cayman Islands.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again updated its travel recommendations for several notable destinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the agency issued Level 4 Travel Health Notices for both the Netherlands and Cayman Islands, advising Americans to avoid the destinations for...
As more European countries battle new COVID-19 surges, health officials are debating whether to reimpose strong restrictions, including in the Netherlands, where advisors have recommended a new 2-week lockdown. Some nations eye modified lockdowns. The pandemic challenge for different countries is a diverse mix, with many in the eastern region,...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved four European destinations to its highest-risk category for travel — a reflection of growing concern over rising cases in Europe just as the United States reopens to international travelers from that region. The CDC on Monday gave Hungary, Iceland, the Czech...
By Saurabh TrivediNew Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reviewed the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India. But Europe, UK, China and several other countries continue to be in 'at risk' category.
(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three popular European nations and a small, idyllic island destination to its list of “very high” risk travel destinations on Monday as a new Covid-19 surge continues to sweep much of Europe. The four destinations moved to Level 4,...
Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
Since the spring, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has been regularly updating its COVID-19 advisories for countries and territories around the globe. It has again posted an update with four countries added to its "avoid travel" list. On November 15, the Czech Republic, Guernsey, Hungary, and Iceland...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's record high coronavirus death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday, as the number of new infections declined. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths, matching Friday's tally. The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in...
