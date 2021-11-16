ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goat farmer uses facial recognition software to stop goat incest

By Joe Kelley
 6 days ago
This is one way to utilize technology.

Vert City Farm, based in Shanghai, is trialing facial recognition technology to stop incest among its goat flock.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology uses a camera to track goats that are housed together that may be related to one another, based on color-coding.

If two related goats start trying to mate, the technology alerts staff members so they can stop it.

It can also recognize other characteristics in each of the goats, including behavior, body shape, and exercise patterns, as well as early signs of disease.

The tech could be set for a full rollout in 2022.

#Goats#Incest#Vert City Farm
