NU esports team wins college showcase tourney

For the second time in a row, Manchester University Esports “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” team has brought home the Great Lakes Esports Conference championship. “I am so incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished,” said Garrett "toweroftoast" Schieferstein, director of esports at Manchester. “This team, from top to bottom, has improved so much over the last three months. They work hard every day, lab matchups after class, and watch opposing team VODs (videos on demand) all on their own outside of practice time. They deserved every win they earned this season.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO