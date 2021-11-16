ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NU esports team wins college showcase tourney

Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Northwood's Rocket League esports team won the Evil Geniuses College Showcase virtual tournament recently, topping a field that included 16...

www.ourmidland.com

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Manchester esports 'Smash' team wins championship

For the second time in a row, Manchester University Esports “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” team has brought home the Great Lakes Esports Conference championship. “I am so incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished,” said Garrett "toweroftoast" Schieferstein, director of esports at Manchester. “This team, from top to bottom, has improved so much over the last three months. They work hard every day, lab matchups after class, and watch opposing team VODs (videos on demand) all on their own outside of practice time. They deserved every win they earned this season.”
VIDEO GAMES
WLOX

2 USM Esports teams go undefeated, 2 more joining playoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four University of Southern Mississippi Esports teams are set to represent the school at the Fall 2021 Esports Playoffs, including two undefeated teams who claimed regular-season championships. Both the Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege teams took first place in the regular season for their division...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thestroudcourier.com

Esports Team Looks to Finish Their Season Off Strongly

The ESU Esports’ fall season is coming to a close. The club has come along way since their inception in 2017, with more than 70 members and five official esports teams. “The club has grown more than 500% since last year,” said Club President Joshua “Swyperr” Weiss. “I honestly never expected this to happen, not this suddenly at least.”
VIDEO GAMES
High Point Enterprise

HPU women win Big South tourney title

BUIES CREEK — High Point University women’s soccer was not going to be denied against Campbell again. Not after falling in last season’s tournament final. Not after falling in the teams’ regular-season game earlier this season. And not after the Camels tied the score late in Sunday’s tournament final. Instead,...
HIGH POINT, NC
reflector-online.com

Esports Dawgs take a win in their Egg Bowl

On this past Saturday morning, the fourth annual ESports Egg Bowl took place. This is the online matchup between Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi, where the Dawgs took their third win over Ole Miss in the history of the matchup. Austin Fortinberry, a senior kinesiology major from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theonlineclarion.com

1 win short of national tourney

The Madison College women’s soccer team was rolling coming into the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament, which they hosted, after a dominant performance against the Harper College Hawks to claim the Region 4 Division III Title. However, the momentum and home field advantage weren’t enough to carry the WolfPack through...
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Bishop Hogan basketball teams champs at Jamesport tourney

Both the Bishop Hogan Memorial School Lady Eagles and Eagles seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams from Chillicothe took first place last Saturday in the Tri-County School junior-high basketball tournament played at the Jamesport school that week. The BHMS girls’ coach this season is Lendy Donoho. The boys’ coaches are Ryan Cranmer and Kevin Goad. Members of the respective teams, as seen in the photos, are: (Lady Eagles, from left) Front – Hope Donoho, Dawson Baxter, Beau Graves, Abby Marshall; Back – Coach Donoho, Carman Woodworth, Lyla Beetsma, Ava Leamer, and Sadie Bonderer. (Eagles, from left) Front – Tristan Hughes, Jaydin Kohl, Isaac Bailey, Maksim Dickerson, Elijah Constant; Back – Harry Goad, Coach Goad, Brenten Ralls, Howie Donoho, Jack Marshall, Oliver Perry, Noah Rinehart, Sam Wire, and Coach Cranmer. ( PHOTOS SUPPLIED )
JAMESPORT, MO
cardiachill.com

Pitt men’s soccer team falls to Notre Dame in ACC tourney

The Pitt men’s soccer team faced Notre Dame in the semifinal round of the ACC tournament at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Wednesday, and after a strong start to the game, the Panthers crumbled late and fell to the Irish 2-0. The first half of the matchup played out as a...
SOCCER
Times and Democrat

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU teams fall, Carolina, Clemson men win

The South Carolina State women's basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with an 80-52 loss to Old Dominion. Trinity Klock led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and 11 rebounds; she also added five blocks. Nicole Gwynn had 15 points off the bench. All five Old Dominion starters scored...
CLEMSON, SC
Hartford Courant

Ellington starts tourney on winning note

A quick comeback goal and two in overtime got the Knights a first round victory as the girls’ soccer teams squared off at Ellington, on Nov. 8. It wasn’t until 15:49 left in regulation when East Haven struck first, but Ellington answered just 1:12 later, when a shot from winger Erica Paparian that looked like a cross into the box found its way to the far top corner of the net. The tie held, ...
ELLINGTON, CT
wjol.com

Joliet Junior College Cross Country Team Wins National Championship

In 2020 the Joliet Junior College’s Men’s Cross Country team finished second at nationals while the JJC Women’s team won the National Championship. In 2021, the results were switched with the women’s team finishing second this year and the men’s team winning the National Championship. The women’s team finished second to Oxford College. Tiffany Lehmann was the highest finisher for JJC finishing in second place. The JJC men’s team finished first defeated Mineral Area College by six total points. Hunter Phillips of JJC was the highest finisher winning the individual national championship.
JOLIET, IL
communitynewspapers.com

Village students win top prizes in eSport Gaming

Three students representing the Village of Palmetto Bay in a Florida Recreation Esports State Gaming Championship garnered top honors in the Super SMASH Brothers category, winning first Place. They were recognized for their accomplishments during the Oct. 4 village council meeting. Ivan Rodriguez (GLOB), Jose Sepulveda (Mystery Man) and Ricardo...
PALMETTO BAY, FL

