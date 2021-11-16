ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLM finalizes conservation easement with Turner family

By News Team
 6 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) –The Bureau of Land Management, partnering with the Lemhi Regional Land Trust, has finalized a conservation easement with the Turner family in Lemhi County, ensuring the Turner property remains a working landscape.

The conservation easement retains undeveloped, open space along the Salmon River and creates permanent river access to a half-mile of riverbank on the west side of the river.

The 47-acre Turner property is located approximately three miles north of Salmon, Idaho.

The property comprises agriculture fields, wetlands and riparian areas.

“We are pleased to get this easement across the finish line,” said Linda Price, Field Manager for BLM’s Salmon Field Office. “The Turner family’s property remains in the family, while members of the public will be able to picnic, fish and enjoy this scenic part of the Salmon River.”

Under the terms of the conservation easement, the Turner family will continue to use the property for ranching and agricultural purposes while protecting the ecological integrity of riverbank habitat and maintaining landscape connectivity.

