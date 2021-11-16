SFBT Tuesday Digest: Oakland Coliseum goes up for grabs; S.F. startups' billion-dollar day

The tech industry may be spreading all around the country, but the Bay Area remains ground zero for its hottest companies. The region is home to more of the 500 fastest growing tech businesses — as well as more of the top 100 — than any other area in the country, according to a new study from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. What's more, there are more Bay Area companies on the quickest-growing list this year than there were last year, said Garrett Herbert, a managing partner in Deloitte's Silicon Valley office.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO