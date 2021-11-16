ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Legends: The Inspiring Tale Of ‘Dolly Dimples’

By Jojo Girard
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dolly was 'The Entertaining Fat Girl' from a circus sideshow. Until a health crisis turned her around. Celesta Geyer was born Celesta Herrmann in Cincinnati, OH to a family that loved to eat. By the time she was 18, she weighed over 300 pounds. After getting married to Frank Geyer, she...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthetic tail, inspiring the film Dolphin Tale, died Thursday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced. The dolphin was being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality at the Florida aquarium where she has been cared for since being rescued...
CLEARWATER, FL
umhoops.com

Report: Michigan to play in 2022 Legends Classic

According to Jon Rothstein, Michigan will be one of four teams playing in the 2022 Legends Classic. The Wolverines will be joined by Arizona State, Pittsburgh and VCU in the event. The Legends Classic had been hosted at the Barclays Center in recent years but was moved to the Prudential Center in Newark this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the Best Pie Shop in the Entire State

Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy pie, and now we know the best place to get one in Michigan. Honestly, I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t love pie this time of year. I’m more of an apple pie girl, but pumpkin rules for the autumn, too. The folks...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Smith
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Tony Stewart weds Leah Pruett in Mexico

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart got married on Sunday. He wed NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Pilot Leah Pruett in Los Cabos in Mexico. The happy couple is the second drag racing couple to get married this past weekend. Vincent Nobile wed Taylor Iacono on Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stewart...
MOTORSPORTS
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE
TVShowsAce

Husband Caleb Brush Has Maddie Brown Stressed And Nervous

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is stressed and nervous, thanks to her husband, Caleb Brush. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Madison Brown is Kody and Janelle Brown’s second child. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot on June 4, 2016. The couple’s ceremony was in Bozeman, Montana, and full of family. Multiple reports indicate that Maddie and Caleb intend to have a monogamous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obese#Coney Island#Old Age#Barnum And Bailey Circus
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

Lives are on the line in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and nothing will ever be the same again! Sonny gives Nina a reality check, Brando and Sasha fear for their newborn baby, Brook Lynn’s lies are exposed, and who will emerge alive from the rubble on Cassadine Island?. Nina may...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy