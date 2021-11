PHILADELPHIA, PA — Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been recognized as Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $10-$50 billion) for the second year in a row by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s. Clark Capital was presented with the award during the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards virtual ceremony on November 11th, which recognized innovation and achievement in the investment advisory solutions industry over the past year.

