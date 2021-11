The Kennedy Dancers, based in Jersey City, have announced their return to live indoor performances after many months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company began rehearsals under the direction of Diane Dragone on October 25 in preparation for three live performances. The first performance will be on Friday, December 3 at 7:00PM at Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue, Madison. The next performances will at our Jersey City studio, 79 Central Avenue, Jersey City on Saturday, December 11 at 7:00PM and Sunday, December 12th at 3:00PM.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO