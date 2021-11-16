CDC adds more European destinations to highest-risk travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its list of destinations under Level 4 warnings for COVID-19 travel.

On Monday, the CDC added the Czech Republic, Guernsey, Hungary and Iceland to the list of countries under Level 4 travel warnings, the highest level the CDC has.

The news warnings come as levels of COVID-19 infections have ticked up across all of Europe.

In the past four weeks, 11 European countries have been added to the center’s list of places Americans should avoid traveling to.

The CDC warns people who are considering traveling to the countries on the Level 4 list that they should “avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

There are 81 countries on the Level 4 list.

Europe has seen a more than 7% increase in new weekly cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. has seen a similar increase in cases. The number of weekly cases has increased 7.7%, the WHO reported.

