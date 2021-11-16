ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Netherlands recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests over the last seven days, and lawmakers discussed legislation as cases continued to soar Tuesday to limit unvaccinated people from using the country's COVID pass system.

The country's public health institute reported Tuesday that the number of positive tests rose by 44% to 110,558, the highest weekly total since the pandemic began. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients rose 12% and admissions to intensive care units by 3%, it said.

The institute said 173 people died of COVID-19 during the past week, bringing the Netherlands' death toll in the pandemic to 18,785.

Cases rose sharply among children ages 4-12 years, most of whom have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have been cleared for use in children ages 12 to 17 in Europe; the European Medicines Agency is evaluating whether to authorize them for 5 to 11 year olds.

A new partial lockdown came into force Saturday across the Netherlands, with bars, restaurants and supermarkets ordered to close at 8 p.m., masks mandated in more places and people urged to work from home as much as possible.

The Dutch government wants to make its COVID passes mandatory in more places and to empower employers to check the passes of their staffs. The government also wants to allow businesses that are required to check the passes of customers the option of limiting access to only people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.

A similar system is in use in Austria and parts of Germany.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Germany player tests positive for virus, 4 more quarantined

BERLIN (AP) — A player on Germany’s national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. The German soccer federation says the unnamed player was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. The other four tested negative for the virus but have been instructed to isolate because of their proximity to the infected player. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup ahead of its final qualifiers. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.
SOCCER
tvtechnology.com

Updated: Netherlands Government Announces Three-Week Lockdown

AMSTERDAM—The Netherlands government has announced a three-week partial lockdown for the country, beginning tomorrow from 8pm local time. The new restrictions mean that people will be asked to work from home as much as possible, and sporting events will be played behind closed doors. Schools, theatres and cinemas will remain open but with limited capacities, and cafes, bars and restaurants will be told to close at 8pm. Restaurants are able to deliver orders after 8pm local time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Ap#Covid#Pfizer Biontech#Dutch
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Netherlands gets second chance to reach World Cup

A look at what’s happening in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Tuesday:. France has advanced as group winner, but still to be determined is which team will head to the playoffs as runner-up. Finland is in second place, two points ahead of third-placed Ukraine, but seemingly has the harder fixture at home to France. Ukraine is away to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Finland has a superior goal difference than Ukraine of two, with that being the tiebreaker if both teams finish on the same points.
SOCCER
WSOC Charlotte

Czechs protest restrictions on unvaccinated as cases soar

PRAGUE — (AP) — Protesters marched through the Czech capital of Prague on Monday to decry the government’s restrictions on unvaccinated people as new infections soared in the European Union nation. The protesters, who numbered in the hundreds, demanded “Freedom!” for the unvaccinated and rejected the government’s push for people...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total. WHO Europe, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, also cited growing evidence of a decline in protection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSOC Charlotte

Spanish researchers allow others to make their COVID test

GENEVA — (AP) — Spanish government researchers have agreed to allow other manufacturers to make their coronavirus antibody test, in a move that could significantly boost testing in poor countries with limited COVID-19 surveillance. In a statement on Tuesday, the World Health Organization and the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSOC Charlotte

German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

BERLIN — (AP) — The German military is making coronavirus shots compulsory for troops amid a growing debate in the country about whether to introduce a general vaccine mandate to counter rising infection and hospitalization rates. The Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report in the German military blog Augen...
WORLD
AFP

Dutch 'Bible Belt' targeted in Covid vaccine drive

From his surgery in the remote Dutch fishing village of Urk, family doctor Wilco Bloed is trying to win over coronavirus vaccine hold-outs who believe that God is on their side. "We started the initiative because Urk is the place in the Netherlands with the lowest vaccination rate, under 30 percent, and because the contaminations were really going up," Bloed told AFP. "So as family doctors we have decided to offer vaccinations in the practices (instead of vaccination centres)." 
RELIGION
AFP

Merkel's husband calls unvaccinated Germans 'lazy'

Chancellor Angela Merkel's husband on Tuesday accused unvaccinated Germans of "laziness", as calls grew louder for the country to consider mandatory coronavirus jabs to combat a dramatic rise in infections. Germany's weekly incidence rate stood at 399.8 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people on Tuesday, an all-time high, according to the Robert Koch Institute. mfp/hmn/pvh
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Spain's regions seek tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases tick up

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain’s Catalonia region plans to demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to bars, restaurants and stadiums, while other regions are pushing for similar restrictions to tame rising infection rates. The latest wave of infections in Spain, which has fully vaccinated a hefty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. Until now, Americans faced a confusing list […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy