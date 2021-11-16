ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool bombing suspect was Christian convert who had ‘asylum claim rejected’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7g6q_0cyMslmy00

The suspected terrorist who blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital was a Christian convert who reportedly had an asylum claim rejected in 2014.

Emad Al Swealmeen is said to have moved to the UK from the Middle East several years ago and was supported by a Christian couple who at one stage housed him in Liverpool.

The 32-year-old died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Taxi driver David Perry escaped the vehicle and has since been discharged from hospital.

Police who are being assisted by MI5 in the investigation, said “significant progress” had been made but it could take “many weeks” before they fully understand what happened.

The incident has been declared a terrorist attack and the UK terror threat level has since been raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely” rather than “likely”.

It is understood that an Islamist plot is one line of inquiry but investigators are keeping an open mind and the motivation is yet to be established.

Official sources told the PA news agency the current understanding is still that the hospital was the intended target.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter-Terrorism Police North West, previously told journalists the explosive device had been “manufactured” and the force’s assumption was that it was built by Al Swealmeen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wwJu_0cyMslmy00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The probe is examining, among other possibilities, whether the main charge on the device failed to explode and is looking at if the homemade explosive TATP was used. But PA understands forensic investigations are still underway.

Malcolm Hitchcott, who with his wife Elizabeth had taken Al Swealmeen in to live with them, said the suspect had first come to Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in 2015 wanting to convert from Islam to Christianity.

Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, but lost contact with the cathedral in 2018, according to a cathedral spokesman.

Mr Hitchcott told The Sun: “He was destitute at that time and we took him in.

“The UK asylum people were never convinced he was Syrian and he was refused asylum in 2014.

“He had his case rejected because he has been sectioned due to some mental health incident where he was waving a knife at people from an overpass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o9es_0cyMslmy00
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday. (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to ITV, he said there was “never any suggestion of anything amiss” during the eight months Al Swealmeen lived with them.

Mrs Hitchcott told the BBC: “We’re just so, so sad. We just loved him, he was a lovely guy.”

Anglican Bishop Cyril Ashton said: “Like so many, I have been shocked and saddened by the bombing in Liverpool and the revelation that the bomber was part of the cathedral community for a while.

“His confirmation was one of hundreds I have conducted as a bishop, so I have no specific recollection of the individual.

“The church takes confirmation seriously and I know that he would have been thoroughly prepared with an understanding of the Christian faith.

“It seems that, sadly, despite this grounding, the bomber chose a different path for his life. My prayers are with the cathedral, David Perry and the entire community at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPJTu_0cyMslmy00
Searches were underway at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park on Monday. (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The suspect, described as artistic and a motor-racing fan by the Hitchcotts, was reported to have changed his name to Enzo Almeni – after the renowned racing figure Enzo Ferrari.

According to the Sun, he was a Jordanian national who had spent time in Iraq, where his mother was from.

One unnamed source quoted in the newspaper said an issue being considered is whether the suspected attacker was motivated by an “unresolved grievance” with the Home Office over a bid to become a UK resident.

Searches have been carried out at an address in Rutland Avenue, where detectives said Al Swealmeen was picked up by the taxi, and a second property in Sutcliffe Street, where officers believe he previously lived.

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday – have now been released from police custody following interviews.

Police continued to appeal for any information about the incident or the suspected attacker.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What do we know about the Liverpool bombing terror suspect?

The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was a “kind” Christian who loved baking cakes, churchgoers have said. The congregation at Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley, Liverpool, was said to be in shock after the news that the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital involved Emad Al Swealmeen. Al Swealmeen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Person
Russ Jackson
The Independent

Liverpool bomb – latest: Muslims in city facing abuse, MP says as bishop says suspect was confirmed Christian

A Labour MP has said that Muslims in her constituency are facing racial hatred after the terrorist incident in Liverpool.Kim Johnson, who represents Liverpool Riverside, told MPs that “my team have been hearing incidents where women wearing the Hijab are facing abuse.”Meanwhile, Bishop Cyril Ashton said that terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen was a confirmed Christian and that he was “shocked and saddened” by the bombing.A spokesman for Liverpool Cathedral said Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, but lost contact with the cathedral in 2018.Earlier on Tuesday it was revealed that the 32-year-old previously lived...
WORLD
Times Daily

Liverpool taxi bombing suspect named as police release 4 men

LONDON (AP) — A suspected bomber who died when his homemade device exploded in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was an asylum-seeker from the Middle East who had converted from Islam to Christianity, British police, church officials and others said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Islamist#Anglican Cathedral
The Independent

Liverpool bomb: Timeline of suspect Emad al-Swealmeen’s life in UK

The failed bomber who died in the Liverpool hospital explosion was named by police as Emad al-Swealmeen.The 32-year-old had been living locally and booked a taxi to take him from a house on Rutland Avenue to Liverpool Women’s hospital on the morning of Sunday November 14. He had been known to the police, having reportedly been ‘sectioned’ under the Mental Health Act in around 2014 or 2015, and had tried unsuccessfully to claim asylum in the UK, apparently telling immigration officials that he was from Syria. His nationality is still undetermined with some papers reporting that he was a Jordanian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool hospital bomb: Emad al-Swealmeen had been planning attack since April, police confirm

The terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital had been planning an attack since at least April, police have said.Investigators believe Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, built his bomb at a rented flat in the Sefton Park area of the city and are also checking for explosive materials at separate asylum accommodation where he lived.He caught a taxi from the Rutland Avenue area shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday and asked to be taken to the hospital, where the device partially detonated as the car pulled up at the main entrance.Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Church disputes claims large numbers of asylum seekers ‘abuse’ system by converting to Christianity

The Church of England has disputed claims that it has inadvertently helped hundreds of asylum seekers convert to Christianity in order for them to “abuse” the asylum system.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, the Iraqi asylum seeker killed in the abortive suicide bomb attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, is thought to have become a Christian in 2015.There have since been widespread claims in the media, attributed to Home Office sources, that it is "standard practice" among asylum seekers "to game the asylum system" by converting to Christianity and then claiming they are at risk of religious persecution in their home countries.But...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Riot Suspect Evan Neumann Claims Asylum in Belarus After Fleeing FBI

A California man who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for allegedly attacking police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has claimed asylum in the former Soviet republic of Belarus. Evan Neumann, 48, was charged in July on six separate counts, including assaulting officers and violent entry, after being identified from footage of the storming of Congress. But by then he had already sold his house in the Bay Area and fled to Europe, initially hiding out in Ukraine before deciding to cross over into Belarus—often described as “Europe’s last dictatorship.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy