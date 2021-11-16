ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge vets potential jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell grooming trial

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Prospective jurors have got their first glimpse of Ghislaine Maxwell the British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women, when a judge began questioning them individually.

Wearing a black suit, Maxwell hugged her lawyers when she entered the courtroom and briefly sketched a courtroom artist who was drawing her.

Judge Alison J Nathan’s questions in Manhattan federal court were aimed at seeing if potential jurors could stay impartial in the case against Maxwell.

Judge Nathan sat about 10ft away from each prospective juror as they were put in the jury box to sit alone during questioning for about 10 to 15 minutes each.

The 12 jurors and six alternatives who will hear the case will not be chosen until November 29 when opening statements will begin.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she groomed under-age girls to have unwanted sex with Epstein. She has denies wrongdoing.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 but the case against him took a shocking turn when the financier and convicted sex offender killed himself while awaiting trial.

After Epstein’s death, prosecutors turned their sights on Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend.

The wealthy, Oxford-educated socialite is the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991 after falling off his yacht — named the Lady Ghislaine — near the Canary Islands while facing allegations he had illegally looted his businesses’ pension funds.

Ghislaine Maxwell holds US British and French citizenships and was repeatedly denied bail in the run-up to her trial.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Federal inmate facing life in prison identified as jailhouse death suspect

REXBURG — Officials have identified the suspect in a jailhouse death as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing on a charge that carries up to life in prison. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Pompa, 26, is the suspect in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey, 62. In an earlier news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Stacey died in a “fight” in the jail on Oct. 10.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
