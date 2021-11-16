Man wanted for September shooting that injured juvenile taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of shooting a juvenile outside his home was taken into custody Monday.

Jan Fontanez, 25, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Fontanez is accused of shooting the juvenile Sept. 15 at his home in the 3000 block of Hillman Street. Investigators said Fontanez is the boyfriend of Sasha Montanez-Vega, 34, whose son who was in a fight at school earlier in the day with the shooting victim.

The shooting victim was taken to Fontanez’s home but before he could do anything he was shot on the sidewalk. He has since recovered after being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Montanez Vega was arrested by police Oct. 28 on charges of obstruction of justice and assaulting a police officer.

Investigators said she interfered with the shooting investigation then when U.S. Marshals went to arrest her on the obstruction warrant, she kicked and spit on a marshal.

She has been free on bond since her arraignment in municipal court.



