I remember when Wed-Thurs used to be THE most prestigious nights to air K-dramas and the ones that was used as a marker of high profile popularity. It’s now Saturdays with either bookend on Friday or Sunday. The remainder of the year in November through December this time slot is going to be jam packed with options for any K-drama viewer, and the key is that these dramas are not all airing in the same time slot so despite airing on the same night it’s not directly competing. But it’s indirectly competing I feel since if I watch one drama it may be enough and I don’t have the time or energy to watch another or even a third. The ratings are out and let’s start with the new arrivals: episode 2 of SBS drama Now, We are Breaking up increased in ratings to 8.0% while MBC sageuk The Red Sleeve Cuff stayed relatively flat at 5.6%. Everyone’s still wondering whether tvN drama Jirisan is a hit or miss when this is all over and this Saturday’s episode 7 came in at 7.879% which continues the trend of its Sat episodes being lower and then Sunday rising. tvN’s other drama the zombie outbreak Happiness stayed stead at 3.324%. jTBC‘s kooky police procedural Inspector Koo dropped again back down to 1.809% for episode 5, and OCN‘s other police offering Chimera continued it’s under the radar low rated airing with episode 5 at 1.002%. The biggest hit on weekend’s for the last month has been the standard family style weekend drama Gentleman and Young Lady which continues to bring in around 28% thereabout ratings.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO