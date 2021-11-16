ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story’ gets a surprise release today

By Andy Brown
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuined King: A League Of Legends Story is now available to buy, following a surprise announcement at the Riot Forge Showcase. During the Riot Forge Showcase, the publisher revealed that Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is available to buy and play right now. The turn-based RPG is...

