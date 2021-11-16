‘Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story’ gets a surprise release today

You can’t really escape League of Legends’ Jinx, as she’s been chosen for all sorts of cross-promotional material that you’ve probably seen even if you haven’t played a second of League. Well, now she’s featured in an animated Netflix series named Arcane alongside of Vi (and a few others), and it’s given me a whole new perspective on the character. That show is Arcane, and it debuted over the weekend and has been getting quite a bit of buzz. Having watched the first three episodes (with more coming weekly), I think it’s lived up to the hype. Here’s some Arcane impressions.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO