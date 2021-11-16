‘Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story’ gets a surprise release today

Check out the trailer for a look at Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, an upcoming rhythm runner that launches on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store) on November 16, and also coming soon to the Netflix mobile app. Set in the League of Legends universe, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm runner featuring Ziggs, the unforgettable yordle and Hexplosives extraordinaire. Players must perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a toe-tapping soundtrack, to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses for satisfying and explosive chain reactions to achieve maximum mayhem. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story comes from the creators of the BIT.TRIP series, Choice Provisions.
