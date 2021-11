Marvel's Avengers will be launching some much-anticipated content very soon, and while there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Raid, especially for high-level players, the biggest attraction is undoubtedly the long-awaited addition of Spider-Man as a playable character. Spider-Man will hit the game as part of the With Great Power Hero Event on both PS4 and PS5 and is being voiced by Sean Chiplock. So, the question is, how does Spidey look in action? Well, ComicBook.com had the chance to check out some extended gameplay of the webhead as well as the Klaw-focused Raid Discordant Sound, and we're here to break it all down for you, though you can also check out some new Spider-Man gameplay in the video above!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO