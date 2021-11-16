ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Former House impeachment counsel announces bid for New York attorney general

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorney House Democrats brought on to lead their first impeachment effort against former President Trump is now running to be the next attorney general of New York. Daniel Goldman made the announcement Monday, on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," appearing on the network where he served as a legal analyst prior to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Assembly committee releases report on findings from impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 45-page report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell comes more than eight months after the legislature launched the impeachment investigation.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman running for NY attorney general

The lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment probe announced his bid for New York attorney general Tuesday, joining Zephyr Teachout in the Democratic primary race to serve as the state’s top law enforcement official. Daniel Goldman, a former assistant US attorney, took center stage back in 2019 as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Jumaane Williams announced bid for New York governor

(CNN) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced on Tuesday he is running for governor, joining a Democratic primary that already includes Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Andrew Cuomo following his resignation this summer, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Williams, who was re-elected to his current...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
NEWS10 ABC

REPORT: Cuomo considering run for Attorney General of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering an election bid for his former job as New York’s Attorney General, according to a report from The New York Post. They say that in the last 24 hours, several of Cuomo’s confidants have mentioned a potential run for Attorney General. “People in Cuomo’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgbh.org

NRA faces 'existential threat' in New York Attorney General case, says NPR reporter

Tim Mak called the New York Attorney General’s case against the National Rifle Association an “existential threat for the organization.”. Mak, NPR’s Washington Investigative Correspondent, traced decades of the NRA’s conduct at the highest levels, as well as what he calls its “downfall,” in his new book “Misfire.” The revelations include secretly recorded tapes that reveal the mindset of top NRA leaders in the days following the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Pacs#House#Democrats#Msnbc#Democratic#The Trump Organization#The New York Post
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic attorneys general group endorses Letitia James for New York governor

The Democratic Attorneys General Association on Tuesday endorsed Letitia James' bid for governor ahead of the coming primary in New York. The endorsement of James from the organization comes as more Democrats are expected to enter the field in the coming weeks, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office Aug. 24, has said she will seek a full term next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

RNC agrees to pay some of Trump’s legal bills in N.Y. criminal investigation

The Republican National Committee is paying some personal legal bills for former president Donald Trump, spending party funds to pay a lawyer representing Trump in investigations into his financial practices in New York, a party spokeswoman said Monday. In October, the RNC made two payments totaling $121,670 to the law...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
hudsonvalley360.com

Teachout, Sarcone enter state AG’s race

Candidates from both major political parties officially launched their bids Monday to run for state attorney general in 2022, joining a New York City attorney vying for the Republican nominee. Zephyr Teachout, an associate law professor at Fordham Law School since 2009, constitutional law expert and activist, officially launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

671K+
Followers
128K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy