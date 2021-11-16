ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds

By Frances Watson
KYTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools for Sunshine Law violations after his office requested public records from the school district relating to critical race theory and antiracism teaching in Springfield Public Schools. The lawsuit alleges, “Springfield Public Schools violated...

Comments / 4

Sherry Burnett
6d ago

they want to blame the attorney general what a joke no it's the school where the blame lays for teaching hate good for our attorney general thank you

Laura Beitzell
6d ago

maybe if parents took a more active roll in education they would know. heaven forbid they learn the truth about our history!

