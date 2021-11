Miles Teller has hit back at Taylor Swift fans following rumours of him being unvaccinated.Starring in Swift’s video for “I Bet You Think About Me”, Teller used Twitter to address claims he is anti-vax.The Bleed for This actor tweeted: “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumours on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”There had been speculation regarding Teller’s stance on vaccines ever since production shut down on The Offer, a miniseries based on the making of The Godfather.Several outlets at the time claimed...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO