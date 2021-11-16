ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyron Johnson: Let go by Jaguars

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Johnson was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday. Johnson only played in five games this year...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign WR Tyron Johnson To PS, Cut WR Marcell Ateman

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing WR Tyron Johnson to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Raiders announced that they cut released WR Marcell Ateman. Johnson is a speedy player who averaged over 20 yards per catch last season, so Rapoport says he could find himself...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday Night

It’s Sunday night, which means the Rams and the Titans are playing on NBC, and fans are taking to Twitter to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth. Los Angeles is hosting Tennessee in an intriguing Sunday Night Football game on NBC. While the Rams are unfortunately without their prized new addition, Von Miller, they still boast one of the NFC’s best teams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The only thing stopping the Bears from firing Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing late defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, another disastrous result in what has been a difficult season in the Windy City. After the game, fans at Soldier Field could be heard chanting “Fire Matt Nagy!” and it appears they may not be alone in that sentiment.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ status vs. Lions gets worrisome update

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Chicago is now going to be without quarterback Justin fields for Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and he spent Monday undergoing further testing and the turnaround is too quick for him to recover. Andy Dalton is expected to start in his replacement.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy