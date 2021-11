As the Knicks departed the arena in Charlotte on Friday night, they sounded as morose as an 0-13 club rather than a 7-6 unit. Julius Randle said there’s no “chemistry’’ right now among the starting unit, and no defensive identity. Kemba Walker sounded an alarm, saying: “We’ve got to figure it out. We just have to or else. It won’t be good for us.’’

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO