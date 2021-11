Photo courtesy of Washington FFA. Four Washington FFA members traveled to Indianapolis last month for the National FFA Convention, its first in-person event since 2019. Chapter Advisor Barry Clough and members Sophie Bell, Haylie Trowbridge, Abby Renoux, and Iris Peterson attended the convention which took place October 27-30. The members attended general sessions, leadership workshops, the career show, and the FFA Shopping Mall where different vendors sold a variety of agricultural-related merchandise and clothing. They also attended opening ceremonies and heard from keynote speaker Courtaney DeHoff. The trip included some cosmic mini golf and arcade entertainment, and to wrap up the weekend the group watched the American Degree Ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium. Bell was among approximately 3,500 FFA members from across the U.S. that received the degree, the highest a member can receive. You can find the Halcyon House Washington Page interview with Bell about her American Degree here.

