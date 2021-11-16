ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

QB power rankings: Familiar face at the top, Jimmy G rises and Derek Carr falls

By Jerry Mcdonald
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a strange week for the NFL in terms of quarterback play. Tom Brady started to look his age coming off a bye. Russell Wilson looked nothing like himself coming off finger surgery on his throwing hand. Two bad weeks in a row for Derek Carr. Lamar Jackson? Don’t...

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
AceShowbiz

Tony Romo Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Joke About Gisele Bundchen

When pretending to be a Buccaneers official negotiating with a fan who caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball, the former NFL star predicts that the official offers the fan a date with Gisele in exchange for the ball. AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is undoubtedly one of the hottest wives of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
New York Post

Ciara gives Russell Wilson something to celebrate amid Seahawks’ struggles

Before the Seahawks’ losing streak hit three, injured QB Russell Wilson was in good spirits this week thanks to wife Ciara. Wilson was focused on celebrating the singer, who turned 36 on Monday — the day before Seattle suffered a 13-10 loss to New Orleans. The star QB is still recovering from finger surgery after he sprained his right middle finger in a loss to the Rams earlier this month.
NFL
raiderramble.com

All Eyes On Derek Carr With Raiders Looking To Rebound

It’s the time of the year where Las Vegas Raiders fans start to become divided. The Derek Carr supporters come out in force to defend their leader, and the Carr haters criticize his every word or move. We’re at the midpoint of the season, and after a great start of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Ny Giants#American Football#Qb Power#Chiefs#Raiders#Afc West
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
weisradio.com

Ciara celebrates 36th birthday with husband Russell Wilson at the top of Seattle’s Space Needle

NFL star Russell Wilson didn’t allow a recent injury to stop him from celebrating wife Ciara‘s 36th birthday Monday. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was sidelined from Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints after undergoing hand surgery. However, he made the night very special for his Grammy-winning spouse. Wilson rented the top two floors of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle observation tower and restaurant, which was filled with rose petals, candles, flowers and balloons.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy