FORT SMITH, Ark. — The final members of an Arkansas River Valley group have been sentenced to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings for the United States District Court in Fort Smith.In the fall of 2019, agents with the DEA and the FBI launched an investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering in the Western District of Arkansas. For approximately a year between September 2019 and September of 2020, agents conducted extensive investigative activities into a large, River Valley-based drug trafficking organization led by Manuel “Chuy” De Jesus Perez-Echeverria.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO