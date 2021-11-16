ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse inks ten-year Legends marketing partnership

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends to offer strategic insights through its CSL subsidiary. Sports agency to provide education and career opportunities for Syracuse students. Syracuse University has signed a ten-year marketing deal with Legends for its division one...

