Syracuse inks ten-year Legends marketing partnership

FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Genius Sports to include access to official National Football League gambling products. All of the NFL’s official sports betting partners have committed to buying official data from Genius Sports, and FanDuel is the latest to finalize that setup with the London-based firm. Under the agreement, FanDuel will have access to the official NFL feed, media content and advertising inventory on league-owned digital properties like the NFL website and app. These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting...

